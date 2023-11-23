Plans to build an adventure playground and zip-coaster at a caravan park have been approved by Chichester District Council.

An example of a zip-coaster. Image: Greenspan Projects Limited

The application for the White Horse Complex, in Selsey, was given the nod during a meeting of the planning committee on Wednesday (November 22).

The adventure playground will be made up of a timber ship with a 20ft mast and a low-level rope course for children to explore.

As for the zip-coaster, it will be 30ft high and will see one person at a time strapped into a harness and dangled beneath a track made up of meanders and straights, with gravity doing the rest.

Not everyone was keen on the new attractions being added.

Steve Boulcott (Green & Local Alliance Group, Selsey South) supported objections from Selsey Town Council that they would be too noisy and the zip-coaster would be too large and out of character with the area.

He also raised concerns about safety along Warner’s Lane, which leads to the site, suggesting a footpath be added to the side of the road.

With the nearest home sitting some 150 metres away, officers said the impact from noise would be ‘absolutely minimal’.

As for the idea of a footpath, officers did not feel there was a need for one, pointing out that the new attractions would be for the people who were already staying the the caravan park so would not need to walk or drive from elsewhere.