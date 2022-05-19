Shadow, the under-19 team from Lancing-based Zodiac Allstars, was named the 2022 Level 1 champions at the international Varsity All Star Triple Crown Championship.

It had been a three-year wait, due to Covid-19, and the team was thrilled to make it the top.Sarah Britt from Zodiac Allstars said the young athletes were inspirational.

"This small gym has just taken the team Shadow to compete at three of the most difficult, prestigious and largest cheerleading competitions in the world.

"To win in America, where cheerleading is at its best, is incredible, even more so after the turbulent couple of years we’ve had. This is such an achievement."

Shadow is coached and choreographed by Andy Wicks and Brienne Thompson-Fields.

The girls competed at the CHEERSPORT National All Star Cheerleading Championship in Atlanta, NCA All Star Nationals in Dallas and the UCA All Star Championship in Florida. They were named triple crown champions, recognising their accomplishments while competing at three of the largest Varsity All Star events of the season.

Sarah said: "Their highest score was an incredible 99.28. Of all the significant challenges and honours in competitive cheer, the triple crown is in a category all its own.

"It’s a very exciting time for these young athletes, their coaches and the whole international cheerleading community."

Zodiac Allstars was established in 2004 and is now one of the leading competitive cheerleading programmes in West Sussex, covering Worthing, Lancing, Shoreham, Brighton and Hove.

