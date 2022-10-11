Zombie flash mob to return to Eastbourne

Zombie Flash Mob 2022 by Cherry Dance Company is taking place on Saturday, October 29, and is hoping to be ‘bigger and better’ than last year.

The organisers said the event is open to the community and that anyone and everyone is welcome to join - the only rule is you have got to be a zombie.

A spokesperson from the event added: “You can join us as a walking dead zombie or as one of the dancing zombies. If you are keen to learn the flash mob dance, we have classes available at Cherry Dance Studio. Tuesdays 6pm or Thursdays 8.30pm, £8 a class, please book online in advance via our website.”

The plan for the day is for participants to meet at Cherry Dance Studio in Wish Road before performing the flash mob on Eastbourne Pier at 2.20pm. The group will then move along to outside the old TJ Hughes building, onto The Beacon, round to town hall, and over to Rossoitaliano Bistro in Grove Road before arriving at Grove Theatre at 7pm for ‘the ultimate zombie after party’ – which will feature a live band and end at 11.30pm.

A spokesperson from the event added: “We are very lucky to have professional photographer Rob Shearing joining us and Ninja Arena has been confirmed as this year’s photoshoot venue. Adding to the atmosphere is amazing Ashley Fuggle as Pennywise the clown. Ashley is well-known at comic-cons up and down the country. We also have a lovely place to stop for food, after we have worked up our appetites, at Rossoitaliano Bistro and a zombie after party for drinks and dancing at the Grove Theatre, where the fabulous ‘Mike Fillery and the other two’ will be playing.”

Residents who are interested in taking part in the event are urged to visit www.cherry-dance.com.

