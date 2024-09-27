Zombie-style knives and machetes surrendered in Sussex as part of national scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More than 150 items were surrendered at police stations in Sussex as part of a nationwide surrender of 'zombie' style knives and machetes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A surrender and compensation scheme was in place until September 24.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Inspector Jim Loader, Force lead for Serious Violence and knife crime, said: “From September 24, zombie-style knives and machetes have been outlawed.

More than 150 items were surrendered at police stations in Sussex as part of a nationwide surrender of 'zombie' style knives and machetes. Picture: Sussex Police

“This means it will be illegal to possess, sell, manufacture or transport these zombie-style knives and machetes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In Sussex, 155 of these weapons were handed in as part of a national surrender and compensation campaign.

“We have seen the tragic impact that knife crime can cause in the past year. The death of Charlie Cosser was a stark and awful reminder of the dangers posed by people carrying knives.

“It is clear that these weapons have no place in public or private places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The vital changes to legislation will take more weapons off the streets, and deal with those intent on using them. The law will also make it more difficult for young people to get knives and other dangerous items in the first place.”

Criteria for weapons which are now illegal to possess after 24 September 2024: The weapon sometimes known as a ‘zombie-style’ knife or ‘zombie-style’ machete, being a bladed article with—

(i) a plain cutting edge; (ii) a sharp pointed end; and (iii) a blade of over eight inches in length (the length of the blade being the straight-line distance from the top of the handle to the tip of the blade), which also has one or more of the following features, the specified features are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

— (a) a serrated cutting edge (other than a serrated cutting edge of up to two inches next to the handle); (b) more than one hole in the blade; (c) spikes; (d) more than two sharp points in the blade other than: (a) a sharp point where the angle between the edges which create the point is an angle of at least 90 degrees (where there is a curved edge, the angle will be measured by reference to the tangent of the curve); (b) a sharp point on the cutting edge of the blade near the handle.