Zombies take over Eastbourne as dance studio performs flash mob
Starting from Drop in the Ocean, the mob headed to TJ Hughes, the Beacon shopping centre before finishing the event with a performance and the bandstand alongside the Zoots.
The performance at the Beacon lasted seven minutes, all with the musical backdrop of Thriller, Smooth criminal, Beat It, Staying Alive and Zombie Nation.
Before the walk Cherry Dance Studios founder Cheryl Tibbals said: “We will have our own PA system and the sight of our friendly Zombies on parade usually produces a mixture of shock, then delight.
“It will certainly grab the attention and most shoppers take a break to watch the parade.
Hend Moussa, Community Manager at The Beacon added: “The flash mob is a great initiative and really grabs the attention of shoppers.
"People stop and stare, then relax and enjoy the performance.”