To celebrate Halloween, Eastbourne dance company Cherry Dance Studios had 30 dancers dressed as zombies taking part in a flash mob Zombie Walk on October 26.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting from Drop in the Ocean, the mob headed to TJ Hughes, the Beacon shopping centre before finishing the event with a performance and the bandstand alongside the Zoots.

The performance at the Beacon lasted seven minutes, all with the musical backdrop of Thriller, Smooth criminal, Beat It, Staying Alive and Zombie Nation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before the walk Cherry Dance Studios founder Cheryl Tibbals said: “We will have our own PA system and the sight of our friendly Zombies on parade usually produces a mixture of shock, then delight.

To celebrate Halloween, Eastbourne dance company Cherry Dance Studios had 30 dancers dressed as zombies taking part in a flash mob Zombie Walk on October 26. Picture: Rob Shearing

“It will certainly grab the attention and most shoppers take a break to watch the parade.

Hend Moussa, Community Manager at The Beacon added: “The flash mob is a great initiative and really grabs the attention of shoppers.

"People stop and stare, then relax and enjoy the performance.”