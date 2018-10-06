'Persistently anti-social' Lewes man who broke injuction 15 times is jailed

A Lewes man who breached an injunction 15 times has been sent to prison, police confirmed.

Adam Richards, of St Pancras Gardens, Lewes was given a three year civil injunction on Friday, September 14, which replaced the interim injunction given to him on Wednesday (June 20), police said.

On Wednesday, September 26, he appeared at Brighton County Court where the judge heard 15 breaches of the interim injunction, according to police

Police said the 48-year-old has been persistently anti-social in the Lewes area, often drunk and abusive towards members of the public, having an impact on local business.

Richards was sent to prison on September 26 where he will serve at least 14 days and then will be released on licence for another 14 days, confirmed police.

PC Daran Goudie, from the local Lewes Prevention team, said: "This is a great outcome for the local community who have been subject to on-going anti-social behaviour for many years, especially in recent months and the hope is that Mr Richards will start seeking assistance for his substance missuses as soon as he is released."

