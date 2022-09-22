Person hit by a train between East Croydon and Gatwick Airport - All lines blocked

Southern Rail has asked people to ‘delay travelling until later today’, whilst emergency services work to deal with this incident.

A social media statement read: “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between East Croydon and Gatwick Airport.

“All lines are blocked [and] we cannot run between these stations.

“If you do travel now, you'll need to use an alternative route.

“Trains are at a stand. Where trains aren't in a station, we'll be working to move them into platforms where it is safe to do so.”

The incident was first reported around 4pm.

People on a train outside a station have been asked to remain onboard and listen for announcements.

