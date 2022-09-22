Person hit by a train between East Croydon and Gatwick Airport - All lines blocked
All rail lines are blocked between East Croydon and Gatwick Airport after a person was hit by a train this evening (Thursday, September 22).
Southern Rail has asked people to ‘delay travelling until later today’, whilst emergency services work to deal with this incident.
A social media statement read: “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between East Croydon and Gatwick Airport.
“All lines are blocked [and] we cannot run between these stations.
“If you do travel now, you'll need to use an alternative route.
“Trains are at a stand. Where trains aren't in a station, we'll be working to move them into platforms where it is safe to do so.”
The incident was first reported around 4pm.
People on a train outside a station have been asked to remain onboard and listen for announcements.
