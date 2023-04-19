A person has been been hit by a train in Sussex, resulting in major rail delays.

The incident, which happened near Three Bridges in Crawley, was reported by Southern Rail at 11.45am on Wednesday (April 19).

A statement on Twitter read: “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Three Bridges and Horley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident.

“We recommend you avoiding travelling to or from the Gatwick Airport area. We have arranged ticket acceptance on several alternative routes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Network Rail said ‘major disruption’ is expected between Three Bridges and Redhill until 4pm, at the earliest.

A spokesperson said: “Some lines have reopened between Three Bridges and Redhill following the earlier incident where a person was hit by a train. Trains may still be delayed by up to 30 minutes, cancelled or revised whilst service recovers.”

These routes are being affected; Gatwick Express services between Brighton and London Victoria; Great Western Railway between Gatwick Airport and Reading; Southern services between Bognor Regis / Eastbourne / Littlehampton / Ore / Portsmouth Harbour / Southampton Central and London Victoria; Thameslink services between Brighton / Three Bridges and Bedford / Cambridge, also between Horsham and Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A person has been been hit by a train in Sussex, with all lines blocked between Three Bridges and Horley.

A Network Rail spokesperson added: “If you’ve been affected by what happened on the network today, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat.”

Have you read?: More A27 closures announced as roundabout construction continues

Advertisement Hide Ad