Person hit by train between Hastings and Tunbridge Wells
Southeastern, which runs the route between the two towns, said trains are currently unable to run as emergency services attend the incident.
Replacement bus services have been drafted in.
Disruption to the line is expected to last until later this evening.
On X (formerly Twitter), the train company said: “Sadly we have just received news that a train has hit a person on the Hastings line, so trains are now unable to run between Tunbridge Wells and Hastings.
“Unfortunately, there are no trains from these stations at the moment: Frant, Wadhurst, Stonegate, Etchingham, Robertsbridge, Battle, Crowhurst, West St Leonards.
“We expect disruption to continue on the Hastings line until at least 8.30pm. Please travel using an alternative route if you can. Emergency services are still on site attending to the incident, and our response staff are on site to make repairs to the train.”
