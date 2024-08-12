Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A person has been hit by a train between Hastings and Tunbridge Wells this afternoon (Monday, August 12).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southeastern, which runs the route between the two towns, said trains are currently unable to run as emergency services attend the incident.

Replacement bus services have been drafted in.

Disruption to the line is expected to last until later this evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On X (formerly Twitter), the train company said: “Sadly we have just received news that a train has hit a person on the Hastings line, so trains are now unable to run between Tunbridge Wells and Hastings.

“Unfortunately, there are no trains from these stations at the moment: Frant, Wadhurst, Stonegate, Etchingham, Robertsbridge, Battle, Crowhurst, West St Leonards.

“We expect disruption to continue on the Hastings line until at least 8.30pm. Please travel using an alternative route if you can. Emergency services are still on site attending to the incident, and our response staff are on site to make repairs to the train.”

We will have more on this story as we get it.