Person rescued as yacht runs aground by Newhaven cliffs

One person has been rescued after a yacht ran aground in the early hours today (July 25).

By Joe Stack
Monday, 25th July 2022, 6:29 pm
Updated Monday, 25th July 2022, 6:29 pm

HM Coastguard were called at about 4am when a sailing vessel ran aground. One person was saved when the Birling Gap Coastguard Rescue Team, Newhaven RNLI and a Coastguard helicopter came to the rescue.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson said: “At approx. 4am today (25 July), HM Coastguard were alerted to a sailing vessel with one person on board dragging anchor and running aground off the coast of Newhaven. Birling Gap Coastguard Rescue Team were sent, alongside Newhaven RNLI lifeboat and the Coastguard helicopter from Lydd.

“The person was safely removed from the vessel by the lifeboat and taken to shore, while discussions are ongoing regarding salvage of the vessel.

The yacht having run aground along the Newhaven coast. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

"It is assumed there is a small quantity of diesel on board the vessel which, if released, would not have a long-term detrimental effect on the environment. MCA Counter Pollution and Salvage are in contact with the local authority and continue to monitor the situation.”

