Person rescued as yacht runs aground by Newhaven cliffs

HM Coastguard were called at about 4am when a sailing vessel ran aground. One person was saved when the Birling Gap Coastguard Rescue Team, Newhaven RNLI and a Coastguard helicopter came to the rescue.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson said: “At approx. 4am today (25 July), HM Coastguard were alerted to a sailing vessel with one person on board dragging anchor and running aground off the coast of Newhaven. Birling Gap Coastguard Rescue Team were sent, alongside Newhaven RNLI lifeboat and the Coastguard helicopter from Lydd.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The person was safely removed from the vessel by the lifeboat and taken to shore, while discussions are ongoing regarding salvage of the vessel.

The yacht having run aground along the Newhaven coast. Picture by Eddie Mitchell