Person taken to hospital after being pulled from water near Selsey

Selsey Coastguard said its team was paged to West Beach at around 5.30pm on Sunday, August 7, after a person was pulled from the water after injuring their back while swimming.

A coastguard spokesperson said: “The casualty had a loss of feeling in one leg and pins and needles in the other, and was in severe pain.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Selsey inshore lifeboat, Hayling Coastguard Rescue Team, South East Coast Ambulance Service and coastguard helicopter (Rescue 175) were all tasked and on scene working closely together to deliver casualty care.

Emergency service crews at the incident. Picture from Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team

“Once paramedics from Rescue 175 and the ambulance service had assessed the casualty and pain relief given; the casualty was then carefully transferred into our stretcher.

“All assets then worked together to slowly move the casualty up the beach and into the ambulance where they were then taken to hospital.”