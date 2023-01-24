Person taken to hospital and road shut after emergency incident on Chichester A27

The A27 was blocked off by police on the Westbound carriageway from the Bognor Bridge Roundabout to the Hunston Roundabout. The road has been reopened.

A picture posted to Twitter shows a vehicle in the middle of the road with police vehicles on either site. PC Tom Van Der Wee of the Sussex Roads Policing Unit thanked members of the public for the their patience while officers dealt with the incident.He said: “Dealt with a medical emergency on the #A27, #Chichester with @SECAmbulance and @Chichester_Pol. Thanks to the public for their patience whilst we dealt with this incident. The person involved has been taken to hospital for treatment. The road is now back open.”