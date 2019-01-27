Person trapped in car after Eastbourne collision

Firefighters released a person trapped in a car following a collision in Eastbourne yesterday evening.

The fire service was alerted to a reports of a two-car collision in Compton Street at 7.03pm yesterday (Saturday, January 26), a spokesman said.

Emergency services at the scene. Photo: Dan Jessup

Two fire engines were sent to the scene.

One person was trapped and extrication equipment was used by crews, the spokesman confirmed.

Police confirmed officers were also called to the scene.

The incident resulted in ‘minor injuries’, according to police.

