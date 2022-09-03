Person treated by ambulance service following A23 collision
A person was taken into the care of the ambulance service after a collision on the A23, according to police.
Officers said emergency services were called to a single-vehicle collision on the A23 at Albourne shortly before 10pm on Friday, September 2.
A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “One lane of the road was closed until around 12.30am on Saturday [September 3].
"The driver of the vehicle was taken into the care of the ambulance service.”