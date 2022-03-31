Person treated for burns after fire breaks out near Chichester

Emergency services were called to Marsh Lane in Easthampnett at 10.40am after a fire broke out in an industrial building.

An ambulance crew also attended the scene where one person was treated for burns before being taken to St Richard's Hospital for treatment.

Emergency services at the scene this morning. Picture by Jack Chiverton

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 10.40am this morning to reports of a fire involving an industrial building on Marsh Lane, Easthampnett.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from Arundel, Bognor Regis, Chichester, Littlehampton and Selsey to the scene.

“Upon arrival, firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire involving an extraction unit on he property.