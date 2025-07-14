Petworth show explores both sides of Andy Warhol

Guest curator Professor Jean Wainwright believes Newlands House Gallery in Petworth is the perfect venue for her new exploration of one of the 20th century’s most influential artists, Andy Warhol (1928-1987).

The aim is to give visitors a unique window into his life and work.

“I went to visit the gallery. I'd never been there before and I just thought what an interesting site. It would allow a really intimate show about Warhol which would be different. It is not a big white cube.

“I love the fact that in Warhol’s life he had two sides to him. There is a factory space full of alleged glamour but the other side was the private person living in properties in New York that had a much more domestic feel, and I love the idea of combining the public and the private Warhol together in one establishment. And I love the fact that the rooms are very different in the gallery. Some are very small and you could perhaps just have one thing in them to really put the focus on. I felt it would enable us to look at him in a different way.

“It's very much a time at the moment where there are quite a few Warhol shows going on and I love the fact that all the time people are mentioning him. People are saying that he would have been on Instagram, people talk about his 15 minutes of fame and people talk about the fact that he loved celebrity but there is also the fact that he so embraced technology. And he embraced future technologies. He also thought about ordinary people and about what is familiar.

“And I like the idea of trying to show things about him that people might not know so well, like his drawings and really also how he made the advance from a commercial artist to doing work which was work that everybody would understand and would relate to.

“I think he had more than any other artist an anthropological interest in life in all its different aspects, whether it's the recordings he made or the films that he made or the portraits that he made or the products that he made. He had an interest in all aspects of life, and I think that's part of what makes him very relevant today. He embraced everything.

“And I think he realised that the more in life we do and the more we collect then the more likely we are to be remembered. I think that mattered to him. He would try to throw you off but he cared about commissions and he cared about being remembered.”

Andy Warhol: My True Story features a remarkable array of exhibits, many previously publicly unseen, including drawings, prints, photographs, recordings, films, and archival paraphernalia.

Jean developed personal friendships with many members of Warhol’s family, his contemporaries and the people he surrounded himself with at his Factories, interviewing them to elicit their stories about Warhol. Spending hundreds of hours in the 1990s listening through headphones to the now embargoed recordings Warhol made on the tape recorder that was his constant companion also allowed her to develop a peculiarly intimate relationship with Warhol himself.