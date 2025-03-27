Petworth Summer Festival 2025 confirms six key events

Petworth Summer Festival 2025 has confirmed six events with tickets now on sale.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artistic director Stewart Collins said: “Three of the six performances will take place at Midhurst Rother College where music and comedy come together for three unforgettable experiences. And new for this year, along with these top performances, there will be food stalls and a running bar available throughout the music events. You can even take your drinks into the auditorium with you. It’s all set for a complete festival atmosphere. The other three events now released take place in St Mary’s Church, Petworth.”

The events are:

What the World Needs Now – The Music of Burt Bacharach, Wednesday, July 30, 7.30pm, Midhurst Rother College, Midhurst: “A world-class evening of music in celebration of the late, great Burt Bacharach, led by Ronnie Scott’s maestro and artistic director James Pearson. A hit-squad of a hand-picked musicians - string section, harpist, percussion and the incredible vocal talents of Elaine Delmar, Iain Mackenzie, Tara Minton and Lizzie Ball perform a set of iconic songs including The Look of Love, Do You Know The Way To San Jose, Walk on By, A House Is Not A Home, alongside some of Bacharach’s incredible film music such as Casino Royale, Lost Horizon, and Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours with the Transatlantic Ensemble, Thursday, July 31, 7.30pm, Midhurst Rother College, Midhurst: “Counted by many as one of Petworth Festival’s all-time great gigs, we felt we had no option but to invite back the Transatlantic Ensemble who so brilliantly recreated Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours in 2024. Don’t Stop, Oh Daddy, The Chain, Go Your Own Way… absolute classic songs in the hands of a brilliant band.”

Ed Byrne + Support, Friday, August 1, 7.30pm, Midhurst Rother College, Midhurst: “Ed Byrne is something of a comedy legend. During his twenty years in comedy he has enjoyed critical and popular success at home and abroad, performed hit tours, sold out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe, scored a successful two week run in London’s West End and regularly appeared as a panellist on shows like Mock the Week and Have I Got News for You and made several memorable appearances on the Graham Norton Show.”

The London Tango Quintet featuring Craig Ogden, Saturday, July 19, 7.30pm, St Mary’s Church, Petworth: “A stellar quintet of musicians drawn together by a shared love of Argentinian tango… Chart topping virtuoso guitarist Craig Ogden, the truly remarkable accordionist Miloš Milivojević, the rare talent that is pianist/composer David Gordon, bassist Richard Pryce, and all led by the dazzling violinist David Juritz. Classics by the legendary Argentinian Astor Piazzolla and Horacio Salgan and a series of stunning solos…”

Oscar Peterson – A Musical Portrait with the James Pearson Trio, Monday, July 21 at 7.30pm,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Mary’s Church, Petworth: “An all-time favourite with the Petworth audience, Ronnie Scott’s artistic director, ace pianist and unparalleled retailer of anecdotes, James Pearson, presents his musical tribute to one of the all-time jazz greats, Oscar Peterson. Peterson’s influence on jazz piano has been immense, his style described as virtuosic, fun, dramatic and beautiful with a propulsive swing that has captivated for the best part of a century.”

Leeds International Piano Competition prize winner Junyan Chen, Friday, August 1, 7.30pm, St Mary’s Church, Petworth: “A chance to hear the phenomenal young pianist, first with us in 2021 when a student at the Royal Academy of Music, and now a prize winner at the Leeds International Piano Competition. Helping us renew our relationship with the prestigious competition for a fourth year, Junyan’s programme includes music by Ravel, Messiaen and Couperin.”

Tickets from the Petworth Festival.