Petworth Town Band offer rousing and inspiring Remembrance concert

Petworth Town Band are promising their “biggest and best” band ever as they offer a very special new concert.

Petworth Remembers, 80 Years on Commemorating VE and VJ Day, will be on October 25 in St Mary’s Church, doors 7pm with the concert starting at 7:30pm. Tickets are available from the town band website and also on the door on the night and also from Austen’s.

Bandmaster Martyn Streeter is very much hoping the concert will be the first of many, starting a new Petworth tradition, a remembrance concert to go alongside the parade and the church service each year.

“The concert is in support of the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal. We wanted to do something a little bit different this year as it is the 80th anniversary with commemoration events for VJ Day and VE Day. We wanted to do a concert on a war theme. We will have The Dambusters March and the Military Wives choir piece Wherever You Are and also Hymn To The Fallen and a Miller Magic medley. We put the programme together. What we were trying to do was to choose typical wartime pieces of music that would have been played during the war, and we also wanted to put in a section of the concert for remembrance. The remembrance part of the concert we think is the most significant part of the evening. We're going to play several pieces without interruptions. We will be playing Nimrod from the Enigma Variations and we will also be playing Eventide and during that there will be a poem read over the band which is entitled Poem for VE Day. We will also be playing I Vow To Thee My Country and Jerusalem.

“We were also wanting to make it very much a community concert. I always bang on about Petworth people coming along and supporting our concerts so we wanted to include several Petworth organisations to get people along. We're going to have the British Legion standard bearers from Petworth and Billingshurst and the poppy appeal stall will be there as well. It's a good time for the concert. The poppy appeal will have opened about a week before the concert.”

“Our narrator will be the Petworth Town Crier and some of the pieces we are playing will have audience participation. There will be sing-along pieces like White Cliffs of Dover and other Vera Lynn songs, and to bring other people into the concert we have got the St Mary’s Church choir coming along to lead the singing. We have also got St Mary’s Church vicar coming along to do the welcome at the start of the concert. We are trying to make this a real community event. We would really like this to be an annual event, part of Petworth remembrance. You'll have the remembrance concert and you will have the parade and the church service. We're hoping that we will get good support from Petworth people.

“For this concert we're going to have 32 players in the band which is the most that we've ever had. We have picked up some very good players in the last two to three years. We'd like to think of ourselves as a truly inclusive community band. We welcome players of all abilities from beginners to seasoned musicians. We encourage anybody to come along but because we have managed to get some really good and key musicians in the last two to three years, that has allowed us to really develop the band and to really take on some more difficult pieces of music.”