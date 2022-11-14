Petworth's ancient street fair returns

A drone view of Petworth Fair in 2019 by Tim Kahane.

Petworth St. Edmund’s Fair and Turning on of the Christmas Lights takes place on Saturday November 19.

The historic town fair can be traced back to at least the 13th century and it has continued every year since with the exception of the plague years, World War Two and during the pandemic.

Having taken an enforced break since 2019 Petworth Fair returns once again to the town square.

While it only happens once a year the occasion is as familiar to most as any other in the local calendar.

Scratch the memory of any Petworth child and it will reveal deeply entrenched recollections of the annual fair. Quintessentially Petworth, no other town has a fair quite like it.

Cramped into the narrow streets at one of the darkest and inclement periods of the year it really is unique.

Enthusiastically supported by Lord Egremont, as Lord of the Manor and hereditary owner, the occasion has evolved and adapted countless times over the centuries until we have the popular and successful fair we see today.

At lunchtime on the 18th the Market Square will be closed and traffic diverted through the narrow cut between the Star Inn and the Leconfield Hall as it has for every fair.

The fair men will then begin the precise task of erecting amusements and sideshows on the notoriously sloping Market Square while Harris Brothers from Ashington set up their ancient gallopers in Golden Square. At first glance little seems to have changed over the eight centuries that the fair has been held though we no longer see horses sold or cheap jacks and quack doctors plying their trade.

The fair, held this year on Saturday the 19th of November, will see stalls in the Leconfield Hall while a travelling entertainer will mingle with the crowds outside. The Town Crier, having proceeded through the ancient streets shouting out his business, will announce the fair open at 3pm and the noise and merriment will officially begin.

Children from the local primary school, Petworth Players and of course Petworth Town Band will as is customary entertain an audience of fairgoers. At 5.30pm as darkness descends upon the town centre Lord Egremont, will turn on the Christmas lights, and herald in the start of the festive season.