Pevensey Bay could lose 131ft of land to the sea in the next 20 years

One hundred and thirty one feet of land in Pevensey Bay is estimated to be lost to the sea in the next 20 years.

That is according to a report which has highlighted the areas most at risk from costal erosion, with the seaside town high on the list.

Interactive images by Confused.com visualise the next 20, 50 and 100 years of habitable land which could be disappearing from coastal erosion in East Sussex.

Pevensey Bay is considered to be one of the top 10 most affected regions in the UK.

According to the data, the coast there is set to erode by 40m in the next 20 years, 100m in the next 50 years, and 200m in the next century. In the BN24 postcode, there are 4,377 homes which could be affected.

Other ‘at risk’ areas include Camber, Shoreham-by-Sea, Bognor Regis, and Camber Sands.

This comes after the Environmental Agency calculated 7,000 homes, worth more than £1bn, could fall into the sea within this century. The report also states 520,000 properties are in areas with coastal flooding risk, and without further action this figure could treble to 1.5m by 2080.

The report says the South East of England is facing 244km of coastal length which is currently eroding, a huge portion of the 788km in total. It translates to a shocking 31 per cent of coastline in erosion, leaving coastal towns at risk.

A combination of coastal erosion, rising sea levels, and climate change all contribute to this nationwide issue.

