Phenomenal response to Chichester's new Harold Fry musical

Tarinn Callender admits to being a little jealous of the audience at times.

As he says, he would love to watch The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry in Chichester's Minerva Theatre from amongst the audience.

At the very least, though, he can enjoy their response which has been phenomenal. The new musical, starring Mark Addy and Jenna Russell, adapted from her own novel by Rachel Joyce, runs at the venue until Saturday, June 14.

“It is so beautiful. It is about the fact that we are all allowed to make mistakes and that we are all human.

“I did know the book beforehand but it was incredible to be working with Rachel Joyce and incredible to be working with someone who writes as beautifully as she is herself. She is so collaborative. Sometimes you could understand that writers would be possessive but she really wanted our input which was great.

“I think that the first workshop that I was part of was late 21 or early 22. That's going back a bit! We had a rough script and we were working on it but even in those early days we knew that this was something very special that we had. There was fine tuning and trying to adapt this beautiful book into a musical and it is now so, so different to what we had then, but different in all the best ways. Rachel writes so musically and so descriptively and that is what we wanted to honour. We didn't have enough time to include all that we wanted and we had to make sacrifices but I think it's really worked well.

“What makes the show so beautiful for the audience is the fact we are working as an ensemble, that someone could be delivering pizza one second and then appearing as someone else a little bit later. And I think that is such a testament to the people who work backstage and help make it so much easier for us. They're doing it in a tight space and they're having to do it in complete silence. It is almost like another complete show happening behind the scenes! But the Chichester Minerva crew are just so helpful. They are working so very, very hard for us.”

Tarinn plays a number of characters, among them Wilf: “He is very interesting. I love his naivety and I love his young-minded enthusiasm that everything is going to be fine and nothing is going to go wrong. He just throws himself into massive challenges without thinking about it but he has been through challenges in his own life. He has had his own addictions. He is trying to find something to keep him out of his own dark space. It is about trying to find ways not to go back into the old habits, and I think we're all trying to find ways to do that, aren't we.”