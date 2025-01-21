Phoenix Development in Lewes passes another milestone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A scheme which looks set to change the face of Lewes has just passed another milestone.

The Phoenix, a mixed-use development on the 7.9-hectare Phoenix Industrial Estate is designed to convert a former ironworks into a sustainable new community. comprising more than 600 homes, 30 per cent affordable.

After lengthy consultations, and the grant of planning permission by the South Downs National Park last year, the team from Human Nature have been working behind the scenes to bring the scheme to fruition.

Founder and CEO Jonathan Smales confirmed the application for aSection 106 application, saying: "It has taken us 12 months to getthis far! It is a hugely complex project and we must now move on fromthe initial design phase. We are now pursuing a detailed planningprogramme. We are dealing with Gardiner Theobalds, a leading projectconsultancy which will focus on delivery. They will be involved inresearching the site in detail, the demolition of most existing shedsand re-use of all materials.

Lewes Phoenix

"We are moving from a design team to a delivery team with experts innatural building systems which requires a new set of skills."

He acknowledges concerns had been raised on social media that the programme appeared to have stalled. Posts on Lewes Present said Human Nature 'has gone bust' but site administrator Mick Symes said: "This is not the case. Progress on the final legal requirements is drawing towards completion. It's 25 years since the first leases on the state were not renewed and licences to occupy were issued. This was the first step towards redevelopment."

Replying to social media comments, John Kay said: "But where? Year after year this sustainable central Lewes site languishes derelict while concreting over our countryside for new, car-dependent commuters forges ahead."

Jonathan Smales believes that people picked up on social media because there have been some redundancies among the original team based in Lewes.

And to move the programme forward to delivery he said Human Nature is now pitching for a Government grant enabling work on detailed flood defences and ground conditions to begin. Once this has been confirmed then £350m of private investment can commence. He acknowledged 'super band comprehensive' support from both the National Park Authority and Lewes District Council.

The initial phase would be the construction of the first phase of housing, including blocks of flats which enable the team to get a good number of energy efficient homes onto land without it feeling overcrowded and with minimal environmental impact. If all goes according to plan the scheme should be complete by 2030.

Phoenix has a history which includes an ironworks and a creative community. John Every founded the ironworks in 1861. They supplied ironwork across Sussex and beyond, including railings and bandstands. The ironworks expanded in the 1870s and 1880s. Later came art studios ,a theatre and music venues but the site fell into disrepair due to flooding, fire and uncertainty over its future.

