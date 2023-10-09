Phone, Push, Press: St John Ambulance launches three key actions ahead of Restart a Heart Day 2023

Ahead of Restart a Heart Day (Monday 16 October) St John Ambulance is running interactive cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) demonstrations in local communities and also launching its mission to build more resilient communities by launching three key actions – “Phone, Push, Press” – to help people feel confident to use a defibrillator to increase cardiac arrest survival rates.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A cardiac arrest is a medical emergency where the heart has effectively stopped beating. In this situation every second counts. But in a life-or-death situation, especially if trying to save a loved one, adrenaline surges are common, and can cause someone to panic if they don’t feel confident or don’t know how to help.

In order to increase public awareness of the importance of delivering prompt CPR and deploying a defibrillator, St John Ambulance is running events in communities across England throughout October as part of Restart a Heart Day - a national awareness campaign led by the Resuscitation Council UK which aims to create more lifesavers by teaching CPR and defibrillator awareness

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leading up to October, St John Ambulance Southwick Adult Unit held CPR and defibrillator awareness sessions at the Worthing Pavilion Bowls Club and the Adur East Lions Club, training a total of 37 attendees across three separate sessions.

SJA Southwick have held three CPR and defibrillator competency sessions in the lead up to October.

Upcoming events in Sussex are as follows:

Saturday 14th October, 10am – 2pm – Outside of the Well-being Hub, 1st floor of the Swan Walk Shopping Centre, Swan Walk, Horsham, RH12 1HQ.

Demonstrations will also be held during the Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur women’s football match at the Brighton Amex Stadium on Sunday 15th October. Volunteers from across Sussex will be in attendance, and the public are encouraged to get involved and learn life-saving skills.

To help those responding to an emergency, St John’s new “Phone, Push, Press” message references the three key steps needed to get help, start CPR and use a defibrillator, to give someone the best chance of survival. The charity hopes it will help the public feel more confident, stay calm and take swift, decisive action.

undefined

“Phone, Push, Press” explained:

Phone – Call 999. Whilst early chest compressions and early defibrillation are vital, so is calling an ambulance. If you have someone to help, the ambulance call handler can tell them where to find the nearest defibrillator.

Push – Start chest compressions (CPR) on the casualty to help keep the heart and brain oxygenated until the ambulance arrives, or someone brings you a defibrillator.

Press – Press the button on the defibrillator to give a shock to the casualty. If you have defibrillator, continue CPR whilst someone else turns on the defibrillator and places the pads. Follow the devices instructions, it will tell you when to stop CPR. If the heart rhythm is shockable the defibrillator will tell you to press the shock button (some defibrillators are automatic and will shock for you).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first aid and healthcare charity has long campaigned alongside its partners to help reduce the number of lives lost to out of hospital cardiac arrests. There are about 30,000 a year and yet, the public’s use of lifesaving defibrillators remains low.

National Clinical Lead for Resuscitation at St John Ambulance, David Bowen, said: “A cardiac arrest can happen to anyone at any time, and the sooner a person receives chest compressions and defibrillation, the higher their chances are of survival.

“It isn’t what we at St John, or our NHS colleagues do that matters most - it’s what the public can do to help in those first crucial moments. The next leap forward in increasing survival rates from out of hospital cardiac arrests will come by increasing the number of people in our communities that are trained and confident to Phone, Push, Press.

“Defibrillators are simple and safe to use, tell you what to do and won’t shock unless they need to. We would love to show you how simple they are, so as part of this year’s Restart a Heart campaign, our volunteers will be sharing their lifesaving skills with local communities through free first aid awareness sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you can’t make a session, our St John Ambulance website has many fantastic lifesaving resources to help people learn these lifesaving skills for free online. Simply visit www.sja.org.uk.

“The worst thing you can do in a cardiac arrest emergency is do nothing. “Phone, Push, Press” is a simple and catchy reminder of the actions you need to take – and we hope will help save more lives.”