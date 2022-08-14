An ESFRS spokesperson said last night: “At 15:29, we were called to attend woodland on Lewes Road, Uckfield following reports of a fire in the open.
At 8.03pm the incident was scaled down to two appliances, they said, adding that the cause of the fire is not yet known.
1. Uckfield fire
East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service was called to a wild fire in Uckfield on Saturday, August 13
Photo: Dan Jessup
2. Uckfield fire
East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service was called to a wild fire in Uckfield on Saturday, August 13
Photo: Dan Jessup
3. Uckfield fire
East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service was called to a wild fire in Uckfield on Saturday, August 13
Photo: Dan Jessup
4. Uckfield fire
East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service was called to a wild fire in Uckfield on Saturday, August 13
Photo: Dan Jessup