Photo gallery: firefighters tackle Uckfield wild fire in Lewes Road

A wild fire broke out in Uckfield yesterday afternoon (Saturday, August 13) and East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service were called to the scene.

By Lawrence Smith
Sunday, 14th August 2022, 2:18 pm

An ESFRS spokesperson said last night: “At 15:29, we were called to attend woodland on Lewes Road, Uckfield following reports of a fire in the open.

“Crews from Uckfield, Brighton, Lewes, Eastbourne and Pevensey attended.”

At 8.03pm the incident was scaled down to two appliances, they said, adding that the cause of the fire is not yet known.

1. Uckfield fire

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service was called to a wild fire in Uckfield on Saturday, August 13
Photo: Dan Jessup

Photo: Dan Jessup

2. Uckfield fire

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service was called to a wild fire in Uckfield on Saturday, August 13

Photo: Dan Jessup

3. Uckfield fire

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service was called to a wild fire in Uckfield on Saturday, August 13

Photo: Dan Jessup

4. Uckfield fire

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service was called to a wild fire in Uckfield on Saturday, August 13

Photo: Dan Jessup

