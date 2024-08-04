A photo shows a burnt out car near Cinque Ports Way.

One reader emailed this newspaper on Sunday morning (August 4) to say the incident happened on Bexhill Road near to Filsham Road.

An East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said on Sunday: “At 06:04 03/08/2024 East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service were called to a single vehicle car fire on Bexhill Road, St-Leonards. Two hose reel jets were used by two breathing apparatus wearers to extinguish the fire. There were no reports of casualties. Crews left the scene at 06:43.”