A photo shows a burnt out car near Cinque Ports Way.
One reader emailed this newspaper on Sunday morning (August 4) to say the incident happened on Bexhill Road near to Filsham Road.
An East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said on Sunday: “At 06:04 03/08/2024 East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service were called to a single vehicle car fire on Bexhill Road, St-Leonards. Two hose reel jets were used by two breathing apparatus wearers to extinguish the fire. There were no reports of casualties. Crews left the scene at 06:43.”
A Sussex Police spokesperson added at 3.52pm: “Police received a report of a Mercedes Benz car, which had been crashed and set on fire in Bexhill Road, St Leonards, on Saturday (3 August). The vehicle, which had been stolen, was abandoned and it’s believed the occupants left the scene. Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to report online or ring 101 quoting serial 342 of 03/08.”