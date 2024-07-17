Photo shows car blaze in Laughton: Sussex Police and fire engine from Uckfield attend incident

There were reports of a car fire closing a road in Laughton on Wednesday morning (July 17).

AA Traffic News reported at about 9.45am that the B2124 Laughton Road had been closed.

They said: “Road closed due to vehicle fire on B2124 Laughton Road both ways from Cow Lane to Church Lane.”

A reader also sent in a photo of a car on fire on the road.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed on Wednesday afternoon: “We were called at 10.07am on 17 July 2024 to reports of a single vehicle fire on Lewes Road, Laughton. One fire engine from Uckfield was in attendance. Crews used two breathing apparatus and one hosereel jet to extinguish the fire.

“The fire was reported to be accidental and there were no casualties. Sussex Police and Highways were also in attendance.”

