Photo shows smoke coming from recycling centre fire near West Sussex village as three engines attend scene
The photo shows thick black smoke coming from ‘Westhampnett tip’ near Chichester.
West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service confirmed on X at 12.08pm: “We are currently at the scene of a fire at the Chichester Recycling Centre, Stane Street. We have three fire engines on scene from Chichester, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton. Please avoid the area to allow our crews to work safely.”
They added: “Please note the recycling centre is currently closed.”
At 1.28pm WSFRS said: “The fire has now been extinguished but the recycling centre will remain closed for the time being.”