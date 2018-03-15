Photographer ensures women can feel ‘queen for a day’

The wildfire spread of #MeToo indicated a sea change in the way women feel society owes them respect. And now they are beginning to reclaim territory that strays outside the narrow confines of relationships.

A woman photographer in Uckfield is gaining publicity for the work she does in helping her female subjects take ownership of their bodies.

Sharron Goodyear, 45, scooped the title of Regional Fashion and Boudoir Photographer of the Year and has launched a new beauty and boudoir business called ‘Fabulous’ that looks to change perceptions of how women view themselves.

Sharron said: “Women want to be photographed for many different reasons. This is about female empowerment and is for women of all shapes and sizes.

“Some think you have to be in perfect shape to do a shoot or consider it a little taboo, however, I take a different view. I want to banish people’s generalised preconceptions of what boudoir looks like.

“When starting my journey I brought with it a clear vision of the type of images I wanted to create for my clients. Images that embraced their womanhood and made them feel empowered. I prefer to shoot from an editorial perspective with an emphasis on beauty and class, creating portraits that are timeless and stylish with a fashion inspired look.

“Women are no longer just coming to me because they want some intimate portraits for their partner. More often it’s as a therapy for themselves.Women photograph their subjects differently from men and I know women feel comfortable with me.”

Sharron explained how some women want to be photographed because they had lost weight, feel good about themselves (after a spell of perhaps not feeling so good) and want to capture that - and some for very different reasons.

She went on: “Women have come into the studio who actually feel very vulnerable, are going through a bad time in their lives or who have a poor self image. These are the women who, once they have seen their images, have been the most positively affected and there are often tears of emotion because it has made them realise that they are beautiful no matter what they have been told or are telling themselves. They are a queen for the day and the sessions are as much for the inside as it is for the outside.”

Sharron insists the images she creates are for when they’re having a bad day.

They are to look at as reminders of who they can be or who they really are. They are also, she says, so they can look back in 30 years and appreciate that moment in time.