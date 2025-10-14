Photographer explores his Favourite Things in Chichester show

Richard Dunkley offers his Favourite Things exhibition at Chichester’s Oxmarket Contemporary from October 14 to 26.

“When the possibility of an autumn exhibition at the Oxmarket Gallery came up it was very timely and I grabbed it immediately.

“Having relocated/semi-retired a couple of years ago to the Chichester area of my youth where I have always had family, I had been thinking it was time to have some sort of retrospective exhibition. I wanted to show some examples of the wide range of my personal photographic interests I had been working on in recent years, with no demands to concentrate on any specific subject, just a variety of Favourite Things.

“Also I had done a lot of outdoor dance photography in the Chichester Harbour area which I thought might be of local interest.

“Commercial photography, which I had worked in for over 30 years, mostly demands that you specialise, be a car photographer, a food photographer, a wedding photographer and so on. A wide ranging portfolio tends to confuse the commissioning bodies in advertising and editorial; a food photographer’s portfolio is unlikely to be reviewed for a sports project for example, which is quite understandable in the fast moving world of publishing.

“I had chosen long ago, after film school, to be a fashion photographer, which most satisfied my desire for visual storytelling, and I had the good fortune to get steady work. Also editorial fashion gives a huge range of advertising possibilities, and advertising work is usually essential to make a living from photography! Commercial photography is essentially interpreting clients’ briefs to sell things, and that is what I did for over thirty years. This was a wonderful, exciting and privileged way to make a living, but relentless travel and long working days take their toll. I longed to work at my own pace on a wide range of personal interests that photography can allow access to. I wanted to work to my own briefs, producing imagery to sell to markets that interested me, like book covers, specialist photo libraries and gallery print sales; the ultimate compliment in my opinion is someone buying a picture to put on their home wall.

“Many of the projects I have been doing been recently fit best into books and exhibitions and I am working on two book projects, Chair Stories, which is ready for commercial publication after a self-published print run and my current project, The Written Word. In this I am exploring the vast visual uses we put words to, from books to braille, to graves, to graffiti and much more. The internet has been an invaluable asset to help make all these things happen, especially the free use of Instagram and Facebook for example, but the Favourite Things exhibition is giving me the opportunity to see much of the work printed and framed for the first time, which is very exciting.”