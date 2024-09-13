Photography exhibition to highlight human stories of homelessness and local charity’s vital work

A new photography exhibition, entitled ‘1 in 300,000’, will launch at Chichester Cathedral on Friday 20th September 2024. It will highlight the transformative work of Stonepillow, a local charity that supports homeless individuals in Chichester and Bognor Regis.

Created by local social documentary photographer Andrew Cameron, the exhibition features 11 powerful images that reveal the human stories behind homelessness. He spent 12 months working closely with Stonepillow’s clients, staff, and volunteers, capturing moments of challenge, as well as resilience and hope.

It offers a rare glimpse into the lives of individuals experiencing homelessness, demonstrating that with compassion and community support, there is the possibility of a different life for those affected. It’s estimated that 300,000 people are currently homeless in England.

The photographs will be on display at Chichester Cathedral from Friday 20th September and will then move on to two further venues including the Chichester Festival Theatre in December.

James – As part of his recovery, James taught himself how to make woollen hats, now sold locally.

The exhibition's launch coincides with the charity’s annual ‘BIG Sleep Out' fundraising event, held within the Cathedral grounds, which is taking place on Saturday 21st September.

"It's been a privilege to work with Stonepillow," photographer, Andrew Cameron, said of the exhibition. "Through these images, I aim to show the potential and strength of those affected by homelessness. With the right support, people can rebuild their lives, and I’m proud to play a part in raising awareness for this important cause."

Stonepillow’s Head of Fundraising and Communications, Debbie Jupe, added: "We are excited to collaborate with Andrew on this powerful exhibition, and we encourage the local community to come and see these compelling images for themselves. Our goal is to not only highlight the challenges faced by the homeless but also to show how we, as a community, can be part of the solution."

There’s still time to join Stonepillow’s BIG Sleep Out. Every pound raised helps the charity continue its life-changing work. To sign up or donate, visit www.stonepillow.org.uk/big-sleep-out-2024/

Heidi was hospitalised with poor mental health. Drawing helped her backed to health.

About Stonepillow: Stonepillow’s mission is to prevent homelessness and restore the lives of those affected. The charity operates day centres and hostels in Chichester and Bognor Regis, providing essential services such as shelter, meals, health support, and guidance to help individuals rebuild their lives. For more information, visit https://stonepillow.org.uk/.

About the ‘BIG Sleep Out’ event: The BIG Sleep Out is Stonepillow’s annual fundraising event, designed to raise awareness of homelessness by giving participants an insight into the harsh realities of rough sleeping. Spaces are still available for this year’s event on 21st September. Sign up at https://stonepillow.org.uk/big-sleep-out-2024/

About Andrew Cameron:

Andrew Cameron is a social documentary photographer who creates visual stories for non-profits and businesses. His work supports organisations in communicating their corporate social responsibility and sustainability initiatives. For more information, visit https://andrew-cameron.com/.