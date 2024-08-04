The Argus reported at about 1.15pm that emergency services are attending an incident in the high street while the air ambulance has landed in Steyne Gardens.
Sussex Police said it is ‘an ongoing medical incident with emergency services in attendance’.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news has reported that the A259 is closed. They said: “Road closed due to police incident on A259 High Street Southbound from Waitrose to Chatsworth Road. Detour in operation - for multiple bus services. Traffic is coping well.”
1 / 3