Photos and video: air ambulance helicopter lands in Worthing as police and other emergency vehicles arrive at scene

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 4th Aug 2024, 13:43 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2024, 15:23 BST
Photos show that an air ambulance helicopter landed in Worthing this afternoon (Sunday, August 4).

The Argus reported at about 1.15pm that emergency services are attending an incident in the high street while the air ambulance has landed in Steyne Gardens.

Sussex Police said it is ‘an ongoing medical incident with emergency services in attendance’.

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news has reported that the A259 is closed. They said: “Road closed due to police incident on A259 High Street Southbound from Waitrose to Chatsworth Road. Detour in operation - for multiple bus services. Traffic is coping well.”

Emergency services in Worthing on Sunday, August 4



Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Emergency services in Worthing on Sunday, August 4



Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Emergency services in Worthing on Sunday, August 4



Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Emergency services in Worthing on Sunday, August 4



Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Related topics:Sussex PoliceTraffic
