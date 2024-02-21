The fire service confirmed on X at 1.15am that they were at the scene of a fire involving a property on Bellevue Farm Road.

A WSFRS spokesperson said: “Please avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.”

They added that crews from Crawley Fire Station and Horsham Fire Station were in attendance along with crews from Surrey Fire & Rescue Service.

A photographer submitted pictures and video that show firefighters at at block of flats with what appears to be a destroyed electric bike at the scene.

WSFRS has been approached for further information and this story will be updated when it comes in.

1 . Pease Pottage West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service were called to an incident in Pease Pottage in the early hours of Wednesday morning (February 21) Photo: Eddie Mitchell

