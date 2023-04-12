Edit Account-Sign Out
Photos and video: Shoreham and Newhaven RNLI lifeboats search for person in water near Brighton Pier with helicopter

Lifeboats and a helicopter are searching the sea near Brighton Pier after a report was made about someone in the water this afternoon (Wednesday, April 12).

By Lawrence Smith
Published 12th Apr 2023, 18:41 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 19:04 BST

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to a report of a person seen going into the water by Brighton Pier at about 3.50pm on Wednesday (12 April) in extremely rough sea conditions.

"Searches by the Shoreham and Newhaven RNLI lifeboats and the coastguard helicopter are currently ongoing along with coastguard teams and police on the shoreline.”

Lifeboats and a helicopter are searching the water near Brighton Pier. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Lifeboats and a helicopter are searching the water near Brighton Pier. Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Lifeboats and a helicopter are searching the water near Brighton Pier this evening (Wednesday, April 12 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Lifeboats and a helicopter are searching the water near Brighton Pier this evening (Wednesday, April 12) Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Lifeboats and a helicopter are searching the water near Brighton Pier this evening (Wednesday, April 12) Photo: Eddie Mitchell

