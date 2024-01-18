East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they will launch an investigation into the fire at Blatchington Mill School in Hove.

ESFRS said they were called at 5.42pm on Wednesday, January 17, to the property.

On Thursday, January 18, the fire service issued an update.

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “There are no reports of injuries and everyone was quickly accounted for. Crews used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets as well as thermal imaging cameras. At its height, six fire engines were on scene, as well as officers and other agencies. One fire engine remained at the scene overnight, checking for hotspots.”

The fire service added that they left the area at 6.30am on Thursday.

A spokesperson said: “We will return to assess damage and carry out a fire investigation. No further details are being released at this stage. We would like to thank nearby residents for their patience during the operation last night.”

A notice on the school’s website said: “Blatchington Mill School will be closed this morning 18/01/24. Please keep checking our website for more updates while we assess the situation.”

1 . Hove fire East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to Blatchington Mill School in Hove at 5.42pm on Wednesday, January 17 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Hove fire East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to Blatchington Mill School in Hove at 5.42pm on Wednesday, January 17 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Hove fire East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to Blatchington Mill School in Hove at 5.42pm on Wednesday, January 17 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

4 . Hove fire East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to Blatchington Mill School in Hove at 5.42pm on Wednesday, January 17 Photo: Eddie Mitchell