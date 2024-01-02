Photos of Brighton crash: images show overturned car at Stanmer Park on New Year’s Eve
A photographer has submitted pictures of an overturned car in Stanmer Park, Brighton, on New Year’s Eve (Sunday, December 31).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 08:00 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 08:01 GMT
Sussex Police have been approached for comment about the incident.
The photographer said the images were taken at about 9pm and said the fire service and air ambulance were at the scene. The images show a wrecked blue car on its roof with air ambulance crews at the incident.