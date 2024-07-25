AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news initally reported at 2.15pm that Manor Road was closed.

AA Traffic News said the road was closed both ways from Cuckfield Road to Manor Gardens with Manor Gardens also being closed.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service told this newspaper at 4.11pm: “At 2.03pm we responded to a fire at a property in Manor Road, Hurstpierpoint.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised four fire engines to the scene. Upon arrival firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and found a fire in the kitchen.

“The fire has now been extinguished using hose reels and jets, and two fire crews remain at the scene damping down. Fortunately all people were accounted for and there were no injuries.”

1 . Hurstpierpoint West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said they responded to a fire at a property in Manor Road, Hurstpierpoint, at 2.03pm on Thursday, July 25Photo: Eddie Mitchell

