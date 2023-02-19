Police were spotted next to a damaged car and collapsed wall in Brighton last night (Saturday, February 18).

A photographer sent us four images showing a car with a wrecked front that was partially on the pavement next to a destroyed wall.

The photographer said the pictures were taken at about 10.45pm.

Sussex Police said: “At around 10pm on Saturday (February 18) officers were approached by members of the public after a car had collided with a wall in Upper Hollingdean Road, Brighton. A 56-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol.”

