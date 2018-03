Police escorted a large electricity transformer through Sussex today (March 11).

The 78-metre-long load was travelling from Shoreham Port to Potmans Lane in Ninfield.

Abnormal load travelling through Polegate. Photo by Dan Jessup

It was pictured in Polegate at about 11.15am and had made it as far as Little Common by 2pm.

Road experienced some disruption as police briefly close roads and divert traffic.

Abnormal load travelling through Little Common. Photo by Dan Jessup