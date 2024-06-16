Photos show fire engine using crane in Hastings: ambulance spotted at incident

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 16th Jun 2024, 14:24 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2024, 14:36 BST
A fire engine has been seen using its crane in Hastings today (Sunday, June 16).

A reader emailed this newspaper several photos and said they were taken at the corner of Chapel Park Road and Ellenslea Road, Saint Leonards-on-sea, at 11am.

The photos also show an ambulance at the scene.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for more information.

A fire engine was seen using its crane in Saint Leonards today (Sunday, June 16)

1. Saint Leonards

A fire engine was seen using its crane in Saint Leonards today (Sunday, June 16) Photo: Contributed

A fire engine was seen using its crane in Saint Leonards today (Sunday, June 16)

2. Saint Leonards

A fire engine was seen using its crane in Saint Leonards today (Sunday, June 16) Photo: Contributed

A fire engine was seen using its crane in Saint Leonards today (Sunday, June 16)

3. Saint Leonards

A fire engine was seen using its crane in Saint Leonards today (Sunday, June 16) Photo: Contributed

Related topics:Hastings