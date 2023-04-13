A photographer has sent in pictures that show a rolled over car in Ashington this afternoon (Thursday, April 13).

Photos show a rolled over car in Ashington this afternoon (Thursday, April 13)

AA Traffic News reported that the road is closed after the incident on Spear Hill at B2133 Billingshurst Road at about 12pm.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “At 11.28am we responded to a road traffic collision at Spear Hill, Ashington. Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from Worthing and Henfield to the scene, as well as a heavy rescue tender from Worthing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The casualties released themselves from the vehicle prior to the arrival of firefighters, and fire crews made the scene safe. Firefighters booked away from the scene at around 12pm.”

Photos show a rolled over car in Ashington this afternoon (Thursday, April 13)

Police were at the scene too and have been approached for comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more updates from AA Traffic News take a look at their live map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news.

For breaking news from across Sussex visit www.sussexexpress.co.uk.