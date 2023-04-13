Edit Account-Sign Out
Photos show rolled over car in Ashington: road closed with emergency services at scene

A photographer has sent in pictures that show a rolled over car in Ashington this afternoon (Thursday, April 13).

By Lawrence Smith
Published 13th Apr 2023, 13:37 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 13:53 BST
Photos show a rolled over car in Ashington this afternoon (Thursday, April 13)Photos show a rolled over car in Ashington this afternoon (Thursday, April 13)
AA Traffic News reported that the road is closed after the incident on Spear Hill at B2133 Billingshurst Road at about 12pm.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “At 11.28am we responded to a road traffic collision at Spear Hill, Ashington. Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from Worthing and Henfield to the scene, as well as a heavy rescue tender from Worthing.

“The casualties released themselves from the vehicle prior to the arrival of firefighters, and fire crews made the scene safe. Firefighters booked away from the scene at around 12pm.”

Most Popular
Photos show a rolled over car in Ashington this afternoon (Thursday, April 13)Photos show a rolled over car in Ashington this afternoon (Thursday, April 13)
Police were at the scene too and have been approached for comment.

For more updates from AA Traffic News take a look at their live map at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news.

For breaking news from across Sussex visit www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

Photos show a rolled over car in Ashington this afternoon (Thursday, April 13)Photos show a rolled over car in Ashington this afternoon (Thursday, April 13)
Related topics:AshingtonWest Sussex FireWorthingPoliceHenfield