Pianist Neville Dickie returns to Barnaby’s Lounge in Hastings on Sunday April 6, offering a new programme and featuring George Simmonds on trombone and vocals.

Neville has just returned from a hectic schedule of gigs on the East Coast of America, where his playing is in great demand.

Spokesman Paul Carpenter said: “His music features songs from the heyday of great music from the 1920s and 30s and creates a joyful and happy sound that has such a great feel-good-factor. Everyone leaves with a smile on their face!

“As a matter of fact, Barnaby’s Lounge is becoming a unique performance venue in its own right and quite different to anything else in the town of Hastings. That is because Barnaby himself is a Royal School of Music musician, who is passionate about encouraging players of all ages, instruments and abilities to experience the thrill of playing to an audience. His lounge offers this opportunity.

“As a result, so many people, young and old, are discovering the joys of live music and performing in a safe a supportive environment.”

Paul added: “Neville first played jazz clubs in London in the late 1960s and was soon spotted by BBC producer Doreen Green. She organised recording sessions at the BBC and frequently included these in the playlist for the Jimmy Young Show on Radio 2. The public response and demand for more of Neville was high and led to several LPs and a single which charted – an achievement unequalled by any other jazz pianist.

“More sessions and LPs followed and Neville’s reputation led to gigs, not only across the country but into both Europe and America. He has played with and for many of the greats in this style, including the much-admired Ralph Sutton. Neville now resides in America for part of a year, where he is in demand to play at jazz festivals and concerts across the country.

He also plays gigs in England and will shortly be returning to London to perform with Jools Holland and his band.”