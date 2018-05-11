PICTURE GALLERY: 83 amazing photos of royal weddings from down the years

It’s just a week to go until Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk down the aisle at Windsor Castle.

And to celebrate the big day, we’ve put together a bumper picture gallery of royal weddings from down the years.

The wedding takes place on May 19 - the same date as the the 2018 FA Cup Final.

Fans of both football and the royals will be relieved to know that the wedding service will begin at midday - whereas the final is kicking off at 5.30pm.

Many people are planning to hold street parties to celebrate the day but councils have urged people to get in touch first so they can offer advice.