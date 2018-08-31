Picture gallery: All the thrills and spills of Herstmonceux Medieval Festival

ngland’s Medieval Festival at Herstmonceux Castle wowed crowds over the bank holiday weekend.

The festival is in it’s 26th year and is the biggest event of its kind in the UK. The poor weather meant only half of those expected attended, with visitor numbers in the region of 15,000 people, but this did not dampen spirits.

Herstmonceux Castle Medieval Festival August 2018 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-180827-094626001

The jousting tournament on Sunday was thwarted by driving rain, which led to one of the funniest moment of the weekend.

In the style of Monty Python, the German pair dismounted their steeds and did a walking joust. The crowd gave this single act the biggest cheer of the festival.

Destrier, as the medieval jousting team is called, is widely known for television and film appearances and kept crowds entertained throughout the three-day event.

Organisers promised visitors would be surrounded by the sights, smells and excitement of medieval times and they certainly delivered.

Herstmonceux Castle Medieval Festival August 2018 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-180827-094341001

Axe throwing, book binding, princess school, and many other ‘have-a-go’ activities were up for grabs.

Two thousand re-enactors lived and breathed a period of history from around 1300 to 1400, wearing authentic medieval armour, sleeping on medieval style beds and even using historical tableware.

Visitors were able to wander through the historic living village and quiz the re-enactors on their passion for medieval times.

The festival also hosted several weddings, blessings and pagan hand-fasting celebrations over the weekend.