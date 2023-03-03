Edit Account-Sign Out
PICTURES AND VIDEO: Emergency services called to major incident on Hove Beach

Emergency services across Sussex were called to a major incident on Hove beach last night (March 2).

By Frankie Elliott
36 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 7:58am

Police, coastguard units and Royal National Lifeboat crews were also seen on the coastline between Hove and Shoreham in the late hours of Thursday, March 2.

It is believed a person’s clothes were found on the beach, prompting the search, which included a coastguard helicopter.

Sussex Police have been approached for a comment.

More to follow….

Eddie Mitchell was there and here are the photos…….

