PICTURES AND VIDEO: Emergency services called to major incident on Hove Beach
Emergency services across Sussex were called to a major incident on Hove beach last night (March 2).
By Frankie Elliott
36 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 7:58am
Police, coastguard units and Royal National Lifeboat crews were also seen on the coastline between Hove and Shoreham in the late hours of Thursday, March 2.
It is believed a person’s clothes were found on the beach, prompting the search, which included a coastguard helicopter.
Sussex Police have been approached for a comment.
Eddie Mitchell was there and here are the photos…….