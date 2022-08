There have been reports that emergency services were attending an accident in the sea near Brighton Palace Pier.

Ambulances and police were seen waiting at Brighton Marina and a coastguard helicopter was filmed in one of the city parks.

Sussex Police, South East Coast Ambulance Service and the coastguard have been approached for comment.

A coastguard helicopter was spotted at Brighton seafront on Monday afternoon, August 1

This story will be updated as more information comes in.

Lifeboats were spotted at Brighton seafront on Monday afternoon, August 1