Dozens of runners suited up in fancy dress to take part in a festive fun run in Lewes at the weekend.

The Bevern Trust held its 2k Santa Run on Saturday (December 2) – thought to be a first for the town – starting and ending at Harvey’s Brewery. Newsreader and television presenter Natasha Kaplinsky, patron of the charity which cares for those with disabilities and their families across East Sussex, officially started the event. Around 100 people took part, raising £1,130.