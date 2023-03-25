Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
2 hours ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
3 hours ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
1 day ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
1 day ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 day ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
Car crashes into Eastbourne building
Car crashes into Eastbourne building
Car crashes into Eastbourne building

PICTURES: Car crashes into Eastbourne building

Emergency services have been seen attending an incident in Eastbourne today.

By India Wentworth
Published 25th Mar 2023, 12:54 GMT

The photo, taken around Ramsey Way and Beatty Road, shows emergency services dealing with an incident today (March 25).

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire & Rescue said: “We were called at 9.43am to Beatty Road to reports of a car crashed into a building. We currently have one pump, one technical rescue unit and one officer in attendance.”

Building control are working with the crew to support the building.

More news from Eastbourne

-

1. Car crashes into Eastbourne building

- Photo: -

-

2. Car crashes into Eastbourne building

- Photo: -

-

3. Car crashes into Eastbourne building

- Photo: -

-

4. Car crashes into Eastbourne building

- Photo: -

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Emergency services