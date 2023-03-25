PICTURES: Car crashes into Eastbourne building
Emergency services have been seen attending an incident in Eastbourne today.
By India Wentworth
Published 25th Mar 2023, 12:54 GMT
The photo, taken around Ramsey Way and Beatty Road, shows emergency services dealing with an incident today (March 25).
A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire & Rescue said: “We were called at 9.43am to Beatty Road to reports of a car crashed into a building. We currently have one pump, one technical rescue unit and one officer in attendance.”
Building control are working with the crew to support the building.
