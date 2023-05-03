Pictures: Car stopped in Polegate by police as helicopter and armed officers are called to incident

A car was ‘hard-stopped’ in Polegate by police as a helicopter and armed officers were called to an incident, according to an eye-witness.

The witness said the incident happened by the Cop Hall Roundabout at around 10.20pm last night (Tuesday, May 2).

Sussex Police said in a statement: “Police received a report of a stolen vehicle from an address in Hove at about 9pm on Tuesday, May 2.

“Specialist Enforcement Unit officers on proactive patrols attended the area and identified two suspected stolen vehicles in convoy in Ferndale Road at about 10pm.

“The vehicles drove through Brighton at high speed and through red traffic lights.

“They were then seen driving towards the Racecourse at estimated speeds of 90mph.

“Specialist officers from the Roads Policing Unit were joined by officers from the Dogs Unit, Tactical Firearms Unit, and by the National Police Air Service helicopter.

“A driver from one vehicle decamped and got into the first vehicle, before it then continued at speeds of up to 120mph towards Seaford.

“The vehicle turned into Knockhatch Park, near the A22 at Hailsham.

“Officers in the area were able to deflate the tyres of the vehicle to prevent further dangerous driving.

“Three men were arrested, and two vehicles were recovered.”

Sussex Police's Head of Roads Policing Superintendent Rachel Glenton said: “This was a great example of highly-trained officers from across the force bringing the pursuit of a high-powered, dangerously driven vehicle to a safe conclusion.

“The teamwork was seamless, and NPAS provide excellent oversight which helped us reduce the risk to the public, to officers and to those in vehicle itself.

“We are pleased that we recovered two stolen vehicles so quickly, and that three suspects were arrested.”

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of offences including dangerous driving.

They included a 25-year-old man from Eastbourne, a 23-year-old man from Polegate, and a 20-year-old man from Brighton. They remain in custody at this time.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with further information such as CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting Operation Avenge.

1 . Police by Cop Hall Roundabout in Polegate Police by Cop Hall Roundabout in Polegate Photo: Laurence Baker

