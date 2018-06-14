PICTURES: Crews tackle Hailsham scrapyard fire through the night

Firefighters continue to tackle a major blaze which broke out at a Hailsham industrial estate yesterday evening.

The fire service was called to the fire at Ripley’s in Apex Way on the Diplocks industrial estate at 8.21pm on Wednesday (June 13).

At the height of the fire, eight fires engines were at the scene along with two aerial ladder platforms, water carriers, the command support team and high volume pump, a spokesman said.

Around 55 firefighters and officers were working to stop the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

Here are a selection of our readers' photos.

READ MORE: Road closed as crews battle 'serious blaze' at Hailsham scrapyard

Fire raging at Hailsham industrial estate





Hailsham Fire Neil Newby

The fire in the night. Photo: Charles Reynolds

The industrial estate from above. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Smoke was visible from the road. Photo: Chris Stenhouse

The fire from the road. Photo: Matt Kuchta

A firefighter at the scene. Photo: Adrian Catt

The industrial estate from above. Photo: Eddie Mitchell