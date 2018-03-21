Pictures: Displays delight at society’s spring show

It may have been snowing across the country but in Ditchling it appeared spring was in bloom.

Ditchling Horticultural Society held its spring bulb show at the village hall on Saturday (March 17).

Jane Traies, the society’s show secretary, said the event was ‘marvellous’. She said she could not remember doing a spring show in the snow before and that the hall was full of beautiful flowers and plants despite the weather.

“It was spring indoors, if not out on the street,” she said.

“It was just brilliant. The village hall was just full of beautiful spring flowers and I don’t know really how people managed it.”

There were about 40 classes in the show. As well as flowers and plants, categories included cookery, handicraft and children’s sections.

Four prizes were awarded on the day. Laura van Stiphout won the Herbert Bannister cup for the best vase of daffodils in classes three to five and was also awarded the Bob Webb cup for the best vase of daffodils in the show. Lorna Hemsley was awarded the Crosby Cook trophy for the best exhibit of cut flowers from the spring border and Shirley Cox won the Winter Trophy for the best petite flower arrangement using flowers grown in the exhibitor’s own garden.

The Ditchling Horticultural Society was founded in 1822 and has three village shows a year. Its summer show will run on July 14.

New members are welcome. For more details, go to ditchlinghortsoc.weebly.com